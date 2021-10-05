SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Tybee PD investigating after beheaded animals found on the beach

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a very unusual incident that happened on the island last week.

According to TIPD, an officer responded to the beach near 8th Street in reference to a report of an animal sacrifice on Thursday, Sept. 30. Upon arrival, the officer found two decapitated roosters along with plastic cups of blood in the sand.

Similar sacrifices have been found on the beach several times in the past, according to the department.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Tybee Island Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Effective immediately, no visitors are allowed in the Emergency department lobby.
Lexington Medical Center updates visitation policy as coronavirus cases remain high
Officers were called to the 5600 block of Farrow Road near Highway 277 shortly before 5:30 a.m.
Pedestrian killed in Columbia hit and run collision

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- More rain chances throughout this week
Gov. Henry McMaster announced he is recommending $300 million in initial funding to help...
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Officials at the public housing complex say area drug dealers are preying on tenants with...
Drug dealers preying on elderly tenants at Joseph Floyd Manor