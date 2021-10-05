Sea Pro Boats to invest $3.7 million towards expansion in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sea Pro Boats, LLC has announced that will be expanding operations in Newberry County.

The $3.7 million investment is expected to create 50 new jobs. It is expected to be completed by Spring of 2022.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside Grant to Newberry County to assist with costs related to the project.

“We congratulate Sea Pro Boats, LLC on their latest investment in Newberry County,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Anytime a company is able to grow and expand its operations in our state, it serves as a victory for the local community, our workforce, and the state of South Carolina.”

Sea Pro Boats, LLC has manufactured center console fishing boats for more than 30 years. The company says the expansion will increase its operating capacity so it can meet growing demand.

Citizens who are interested in joining the Sea Pro Boats, LLC team can apply in person or by contacting April Sligh at asligh@seapromfg.com.

