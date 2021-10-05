SkyView
Saving lives one animal at a time

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Oct. 5, 2021
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Animal neglect, abuse, cases of rabies, overcrowding at shelters, crates on top of crates, not enough money to buy needed resources. Sounds like an overwhelming problem. And it has been at the Fairfield County Animal Shelter. But Bob Innes has been working almost around the clock to change what had become standard at the overcrowded facility. Mr. Innes has been the director of the shelter for five years.

He’s working on solutions and making great strides while in a tough spot. Since taking the reins at the shelter, the euthanasia rate has dropped significantly. It was at 65%. It’s now all the way down to 2%. Something so remarkable it’s catching the attention of shelters around the state.

As director, Bob wants more attention put on spaying and neutering animals and educating children in the schools about proper care of pets.

The community can help the dire need for supplies by donating money, time, and other resources like paper towels, bedding, cleaning products, and food.

You can contact the shelter at 803-635-9944. The facility is located at 2065 U.S. 321 in the Fairfield County town of Winnsboro.

