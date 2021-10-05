Missing Richland County teen found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say a missing teen from Richland County has been found safe.

According to officials, Sierra Stevens, 17, was reported missing after being last seen on September 5 leaving a home on Stanford Street on foot. Stevens is now back with her family.

Officials say Stevens was not in communication with family members and others who are close to her since the day she was last seen, which is out of character for her. Additionally, she has medical issues that require treatment.

Stevens is 5′02″ tall, approximately 110 pounds and has blonde hair.

