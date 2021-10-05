Midlands middle school teacher dies, district leaders say

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden Middle School teacher has died, according to reports.

JoAnna Robertson passed away Monday evening. The cause of death of unknown at this time.

Robertson has just been teaching at Camden Middle School this year.

The Kershaw County School District stated that Robertson fit in quickly and was liked and respected.

The district says additional counselors and social workers will be on campus to provide support to students and staff.

