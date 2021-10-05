Man arrested for breaking into two Dollar General’s, stealing cigarettes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man who broke into two Dollar General’s and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes.

Deputies say, Herold Jeffcoat, 62, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

The charges come from two incidents on August 3 on Two Notch Road and August 10 on Wilson Boulevard.

During both the incidents, Jeffcoat broke into the stores by smashing the front door glass in the early mornings.

Investigators were able to identify Jeffcoat through surveillance video and DNA left at the scene.

