Lee Co. Sheriff releases photo of car connected to drive-by shooting

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon is asking for public help identifying and finding a white sedan connected to a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.

LEE COUNTY DRIVE BY: Recognize this white sedan driving by the Waffle House off exit 116 around 4am? Contact the Lee County Sheriff’s office @wis10 pic.twitter.com/D8XrX4zGmH — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) October 5, 2021

The shooting left one dead and four injured. The sheriff’s office has made no arrests in the case.

Simon confirmed to WIS the four injured individuals were out of the hospital on Tuesday.

County Coroner Larry Logan said he could not release the identity of the deceased victim because family members were still yet to be notified.

The shooting happened at the Waffle House on Sumter Highway near Interstate 20, just outside of Bishopville.

It comes after a fatal shooting in mid-August at the nearby Shell gas station. Deputies have made an arrest in that case.

Posted Thursday, August 19, 2021 5:06 pm BY SHELBIE GOULDING shelbie@theitem.com A 25-year-old Bishopville man was shot... Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office - SC on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Simon said there is a “good possibility” the two shootings are connected.

He said he’s now working with county administrator Alan Watkins to beef up security in the area, potentially in the form of cameras.

“We’ll be doing some researching the next couple of days to see how we can improve that well. It’s probably the best economic place for Lee County, to help that someone who visits Lee County, they don’t have to be worried about anything happening. That it’ll be safe as possible and we’re going to do everything in our power to make that happen,” Simon said.

Both he and Watkins stressed violence in the area was rare until recently and they’re concerned for public safety.

The area is an economic driver which brings people and resources into the community.

“There’s a lot of significant impact out there as far as revenue directly to us as a county, the number of jobs that are out there with that many restaurants and the two truck stops, so it’s very vital to our economic interest and we certainly don’t want a perception that there’s a problem as far as violence out there,” he said.

No decisions are finalized about what, if any, changes will come to the area. The county council next meets on Oct. 12.

