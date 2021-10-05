SkyView
HHS report finds vaccination linked to decline in coronavirus cases among seniors

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A report from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services (HHS) shows that the coronavirus vaccine may have helped prevent thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths among seniors in the state.

The study found that around 6,300 new coronavirus cases and 800 deaths among seniors in the first five months of 2021. Researchers with the HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) also found that vaccines were linked to the reduction of around 265,000 cases, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths nationwide between January and May 2021.

“This report reaffirms what we hear routinely from states: COVID-19 vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and reduce infection,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The Biden-Harris Administration has prioritized getting vaccines quickly to pharmacies, nursing homes, doctors’ offices and even provided increased reimbursement rates for at-home COVID-19 vaccinations so that seniors and others can easily get vaccinated.”

Several racial, ethnic and age groups that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic saw lower rates of infection and death, according to the study.

Nationwide, American Indian and Alaska Native Medicare beneficiaries saw the largest vaccination-related percentage decrease in infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The study found that vaccines were linked to the reduction of about 5,600 deaths among nursing home patients.

In South Carolina, 52.6 percent of residents are vaccinated, according to the Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

