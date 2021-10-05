SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing last year

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spooky Peeps are back just in time for Halloween!

The pumpkins. monsters, cats and ghosts could not be found in stores last year.

That’s because the company behind Peeps paused production on all of the non-Easter Peeps because of the pandemic.

This year, everyone’s favorite marshmallow candies have returned and with brand new packaging, too!

It’s the first Halloween packaging update since 2014 and you may notice there is a new Peeps item on the shelves.

The new skull Peeps are perfect for Day of the Dead celebrations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Officers were called to the 5600 block of Farrow Road near Highway 277 shortly before 5:30 a.m.
Pedestrian killed in Columbia hit and run collision
Midlands middle school teacher dies, district leaders say
Effective immediately, no visitors are allowed in the Emergency department lobby.
Lexington Medical Center updates visitation policy as coronavirus cases remain high

Latest News

Ernest Johnson was scheduled for execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, about 50 miles...
Missouri man executed for killing 3 workers in ‘94 robbery
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
State Department discloses number of nukes in US stockpile
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes big plans as key to avoid ‘America’s decline’
The shooting left one dead and four injured. The sheriff’s office has made no arrests in the...
Lee Co. Sheriff releases photo of car connected to drive-by shooting