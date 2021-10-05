First Alert Forecast: Keep your umbrella handy! Tracking scattered showers and storms in the Midlands this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more wet weather in your forecast this week.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast (40% chance). Some fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

· We’re tracking more unsettled weather in your forecast this week.

· Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances are around 50% each day. Some heavy rain is possible from time to time. Highs will be in the low 80s.

· We’re tracking a 60% chance of storms in the Midlands Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

· Some wet weather is even possible for part of your weekend. Rain chances are around 40% by Saturday.

· Keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

An upper-level low to our west and a stationary front parked over the southeast U.S. will keep our weather a bit unsettled for the next few days, giving way to showers and storms.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 40%. Some fog could develop. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Your rain gear will be needed for much of your work week.

On Wednesday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Some areas will see more rain than others. Rain chances are around 50%. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Rain chances are around 50% for your Thursday. Scattered storms are possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Wet weather is also on the way for your Friday. In fact, we’ll see scattered rain and storms in the area as a front lingers around the Palmetto State. For now, rain chances are around 60% Friday. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies.s Highs will be near 80.

WIS (WIS)

A few showers and storms are possible this weekend. Rain chances are around 40% Saturday, then down to 20% Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend.

WIS (WIS)

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

An area of low pressure near the Bahamas is showing some signs of potentially developing into a tropical entity as it drifts westward toward the southeast U.S. coast. For now, it only has a low chance (10%) of developing into a tropical system. Some forecast models have the system sitting off the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina. We’ll keep you posted.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (50%). Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 80.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.