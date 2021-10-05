City of Columbia votes to extend mask ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is holding a council meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

In that meeting, the council voted unanimously to extend the mask ordinance that was put into place on September 8th.

The ordinance requires face masks to be worn in all public places in Columbia, and outdoors when physical distancing is not possible.

It requires “all restaurants, bars, retail stores, barbershops, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the City must require their employees to wear a face-covering which covers the nose and mouth at all times while having face to face interaction with the public.”

There are exemptions, including while eating, for health concerns and those five or younger.

