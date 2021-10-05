SkyView
City of Columbia votes to extend mask ordinance

(Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is holding a council meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

In that meeting, the council voted unanimously to extend the mask ordinance that was put into place on September 8th.

RELATED STORY | Columbia, West Columbia vote to institute mask mandates

The ordinance requires face masks to be worn in all public places in Columbia, and outdoors when physical distancing is not possible.

It requires “all restaurants, bars, retail stores, barbershops, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the City must require their employees to wear a face-covering which covers the nose and mouth at all times while having face to face interaction with the public.”

There are exemptions, including while eating, for health concerns and those five or younger.

