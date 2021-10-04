SkyView
Troopers investigate fatal crash on I-26 near Orangeburg

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed and one person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-26 near Orangeburg on Sunday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed and one person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-26 near Orangeburg on Sunday.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says the incident occurred at 12:36 p.m. near mile marker 142 and involved three cars.

According to Tidwell, a 2004 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on I-26 when it struck the rear of a 2016 GMC Yukon. Tidwell says the Accord ran off the road and struck a median cable causing debris to hit another vehicle that was traveling in the eastbound lanes.

Troopers say the two passengers in the Honda Accord were killed and the driver was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The coroner has not yet released the names of the victims.

