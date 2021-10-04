SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC Gov. Henry McMaster to discuss new interstate between I-95 and Grand Strand

A statement from the Governor’s Office said McMaster will be discussing the creation of a new...
A statement from the Governor’s Office said McMaster will be discussing the creation of a new interstate in South Carolina that would connect I-95 to Myrtle Beach..(Adam Mintzer)
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be holding a conference to discuss transportation improvements to the state, Monday.

A statement from the Governor’s Office said McMaster will be discussing the creation of a new interstate in South Carolina that would connect I-95 to Myrtle Beach..

The new interstate, I-73, was recently brought back into the foreground when Sen. Lindsey Graham put in a federal earmark for $12 million of funding back in June.

McMaster says he will be joined at Monday’s 3 p.m. meeting by South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall, members of the General Assembly, Columbia officials and members of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I am aggressively pursuing funding for I-73,” Graham said back in June. “I believe it is a critical infrastructure project for the Grand Strand and the state of South Carolina as a whole. The Grand Strand is a cash cow for the state, and I am determined to help provide a better means of transportation for those traveling to and from this tourist destination.”

Four decades have passed since Congress first required a study for Interstate 73.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Columbia Water has experienced a scheduled 24-inch lock joint water main repair which could...
Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents
Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20

Latest News

Effective immediately, no visitors are allowed in the Emergency department lobby.
Lexington Medical Center updates visitation policy as coronavirus cases remain high
Lexington Medical Center updates visitation policy as coronavirus cases remain high
Lexington Medical Center updates visitation policy as coronavirus cases remain high
John Forrest Washington Jr.
Man wanted in connection with sexual assault of 21-year-old woman
Woman identified in fatal Fairfield County collision
Live Nation operates four concert venues in Charlotte.
Live Nation venues now requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test to see concerts