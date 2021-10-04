SC Gov. Henry McMaster to discuss new interstate between I-95 and Grand Strand

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be holding a conference to discuss transportation improvements to the state, Monday.

A statement from the Governor’s Office said McMaster will be discussing the creation of a new interstate in South Carolina that would connect I-95 to Myrtle Beach..

The new interstate, I-73, was recently brought back into the foreground when Sen. Lindsey Graham put in a federal earmark for $12 million of funding back in June.

McMaster says he will be joined at Monday’s 3 p.m. meeting by South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall, members of the General Assembly, Columbia officials and members of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I am aggressively pursuing funding for I-73,” Graham said back in June. “I believe it is a critical infrastructure project for the Grand Strand and the state of South Carolina as a whole. The Grand Strand is a cash cow for the state, and I am determined to help provide a better means of transportation for those traveling to and from this tourist destination.”

Four decades have passed since Congress first required a study for Interstate 73.

