McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach

Gov. Henry McMaster announced he is recommending $300 million in initial funding to help complete I-73 from I-95 to Myrtle Beach.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced he is recommending $300 million in initial funding to help complete I-73 from I-95 to Myrtle Beach.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced what he called the most significant step toward making I-73 a reality in the Grand Strand.

He held a press conference at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce where he was joined South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall, members of the General Assembly and local officials where he recommended $300 million to help fund the completion of I-73. He is recommending that the General Assembly set aside the money from the American Rescue Plan funds and the 2022 budget.

Many have been calling for the completion of I-73, which would connect the Grand Strand to Interstate 95, and create an easier and quicker way to get to the beach. McMaster also said that it will also help to save lives and give residents and visitors a critical way to evacuate during a hurricane. He estimated that I-73 will cut evacuation times by 15 hours.

During the press conference, Hall explained that the $300 initial funding would build six miles from I-95 to Highway 501.

McMaster added that the completion of I-73 could create 29,000 new jobs and pump billions of dollars into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions.

WMBF News reporter Zach Wilcox will be at the news conference and will have more on the governor’s announcement start at 5 p.m. on WMBF News.

