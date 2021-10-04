SkyView
Live Nation venues now requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test to see concerts

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes are starting Monday when it comes to attending concerts.

Beginning Oct. 4, any concert venue run by Live Nation is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test before seeing a show.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, health officials say.

Live Nation runs four concert venues in Charlotte and they are busy spots. At The Fillmore and The Underground, a band called Thrice is playing Monday night, representing the first test of this new policy.

Live Nation also runs Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater and the PNC Music Pavilion.

Performing just this week at some of these venues are Alice Cooper, EW&F and Pitbull.

At the door, attendees must show proof of vaccine or proof of a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours before the event. Anyone under the age of 12 attending a show still has to have that negative test.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated and show a negative test result to get in will still have to wear a mask during the show unless they are eating or drinking.

Live Nation promises it is enhancing its cleaning policies to keep everyone safe. For more on the company’s policy, click here.

