SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis battling breast cancer

Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By WCTV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

WCTV reported Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the diagnosis in a statement Monday morning, saying he was saddened to report the news.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady,” the governor said. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state.

“Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Casey DeSantis is 41, and she and the governor have two daughters, a 4-year-old and an 18-month-old, and a 3-year-old son.

According to her bio, she has launched four major initiatives since Ron DeSantis was elected, focusing on mental health and substance abuse.

Most recently, she spearheaded Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope.

Casey DeSantis is a native of Troy, Ohio who graduated from the College of Charleston. She worked for the PGA tour as a producer and host before becoming a local news anchor in Jacksonville, Florida.

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Columbia Water has experienced a scheduled 24-inch lock joint water main repair which could...
Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents
Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20

Latest News

The FDA says it is doing "initial research" into ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19.
COVID-19 patient treated with ivermectin dies, attorney says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
LIVE: Biden discusses debt ceiling; Democrats continue to wrestle with Biden’s agenda
John Forrest Washington Jr.
Man wanted in connection with sexual assault of 21-year-old woman
Woman identified in fatal Fairfield County collision