FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather will continue for most of the workweek
First Alert Headlines
- The unsettled weather has arrived, expect rain to continue off and on for most of the week
- Daytime highs will continue to cool down as rain chances increase this week
- We are tracking Hurricane Sam and another tropical wave in the Atlantic
First Alert Summary
A cold front will move into the Midlands from the west later tonight. That means more showers and even some thunderstorms are in your forecast for today. The unsettled weather pattern will continue into the weekend. The front will slow down and stall in the southeastern part of the US for the next several days. That means it will continue to drive moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the southeast. That will keep the rain chances in place all week.
Tropical Update
Hurricane Sam is a large and organized hurricane with winds of 100mph (11AM) the northeast movement is expected to continue and stay away from the US.
We are also watch an area near the Bahamas, There’s a 10% chance of a system developing off the coast of GA and SC by this weekend. Some models suggest that some of the moisture associated with this area will contribute to our unsettled weather pattern later this week
We are still in hurricane season, and we continue to watch the tropics, there is only one name left on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Name List, after we exhaust that list we will move on to an alternative list of names listed below
Forecast Update
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 70s/ low 80s.
Thursday-Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Continue (40%). High temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s.
