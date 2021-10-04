FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather will continue for most of the workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

The unsettled weather has arrived, expect rain to continue off and on for most of the week

Daytime highs will continue to cool down as rain chances increase this week

We are tracking Hurricane Sam and another tropical wave in the Atlantic

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Summary

A cold front will move into the Midlands from the west later tonight. That means more showers and even some thunderstorms are in your forecast for today. The unsettled weather pattern will continue into the weekend. The front will slow down and stall in the southeastern part of the US for the next several days. That means it will continue to drive moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the southeast. That will keep the rain chances in place all week.

wis (wis weather)

wis (wis weather)

Tropical Update

Hurricane Sam is a large and organized hurricane with winds of 100mph (11AM) the northeast movement is expected to continue and stay away from the US.

wis (wis weather)

We are also watch an area near the Bahamas, There’s a 10% chance of a system developing off the coast of GA and SC by this weekend. Some models suggest that some of the moisture associated with this area will contribute to our unsettled weather pattern later this week

wis (wis weather)

We are still in hurricane season, and we continue to watch the tropics, there is only one name left on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Name List, after we exhaust that list we will move on to an alternative list of names listed below

wis (wis weather)

wis (wis weather)

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 70s/ low 80s.

Thursday-Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Continue (40%). High temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s.

wis (wis weather)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.