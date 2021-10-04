SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Columbia hit and run collision

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Farrow Road near Highway 277 shortly before 5:30 a.m.
Officers were called to the 5600 block of Farrow Road near Highway 277 shortly before 5:30 a.m.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and Traffic Safety Unit officers are investigating a hit and run collision that left a pedestrian dead Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Farrow Road near Highway 277 shortly before 5:30 a.m.

A female pedestrian was found in the roadway with severe injuries. EMS pronounced her dead on the scene.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence at the scene for processing.

TSU officers are continuing to determine if surveillance cameras captured any of the incident.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with the investigation.

With any information -- submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Columbia Water has experienced a scheduled 24-inch lock joint water main repair which could...
Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents
Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20

Latest News

The nonprofit’s board has concluded that hosting an event would not be in the best interest of...
Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year will not take place due to COVID concerns
wis
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather will continue for most of the workweek
Gov. Henry McMaster announced he is recommending $300 million in initial funding to help...
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
Man injured in shooting on Millwood Avenue, CPD investigating
Man injured in shooting on Millwood Avenue, CPD investigating