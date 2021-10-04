Pedestrian killed in Columbia hit and run collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and Traffic Safety Unit officers are investigating a hit and run collision that left a pedestrian dead Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Farrow Road near Highway 277 shortly before 5:30 a.m.

A female pedestrian was found in the roadway with severe injuries. EMS pronounced her dead on the scene.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence at the scene for processing.

TSU officers are continuing to determine if surveillance cameras captured any of the incident.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with the investigation.

With any information -- submit a tip to CrimeStoppers .

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.