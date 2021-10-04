Elderly man bitten by alligator in Sun City neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An elderly man was bitten by an alligator Monday morning in Sun City in Beaufort County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

A man in his late 70s was bitten around 11:30 a.m. He was reportedly doing yard work near the edge of a pond when he was bitten.

According to SCDNR, a golfer was playing nearby and was able to help get the alligator to release the man by hitting the animal with a golf club.

The man suffered bite injuries to his arms and legs. He was conscious and speaking to first responders when he was taken to the hospital.

SCDNR states two alligators were known to live in that pond. Both have been caught and euthanized. One alligator was a 9-foot long male and the other was a 7-foot long female.

A necropsy was performed on both alligators. Neither showed signs of being fed by humans, according to SCDNR.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.