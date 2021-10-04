Educators warn against viral TikTok ‘slap a teacher challenge’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Educators are stunned by a challenge on TikTok aimed at hitting teachers. The ‘slap a teacher challenge’ encourages students to hit a teacher in the back of the head, video it, and post it on the social media site.

An elementary school student in Lancaster, South Carolina reportedly carried out the challenge.

Columbia Police say there haven’t been any issues in the Midlands, but educators say Lancaster is too close for comfort.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman commented on the challenge.

“This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated,” Spearman tweeted. “Any student who assaults staff can and should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. parents must urge their children to avoid participating and Tik Tok must do more to curb this behavior on their platform.”

The South Carolina Education Association heard and put out a message saying the organization will vigorously advocate for any member who is victimized.

According to SCED last month, Chester County had $9,000 worth of damage after students vandalized the bathrooms in a challenge called “devious licks” posted on TikTok.

Sherry East says, “I’m appalled, disturbed, and angry. I can’t believe we have so much disrespect that children think that it’s ok to do that to educators.”

TikTok said this challenge is not a trend on their platform and that they would remove videos promoting such behavior if posted.

“We expect teens to use common courtesy whether online or off and are committed to supporting messages about being good digital stewards,” TikTok said.

Lexington One School District has not had any incidents, if they did, the student who slaps a teacher or staff member will be suspended and recommended for expulsion. The student would also be turned over to law enforcement to face possible criminal charges including assault.

Columbia Police checked with the lieutenant who supervises school resource officers who said they have had no reported incidents.

Both the Richland County and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have not had any issues with students slapping teachers either.

