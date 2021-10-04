CPD searching for missing 18-year-old, left DJJ facility Sunday
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 18-year-old.
Deputies say Jonah Wine reportedly left a DJJ facility without permission on Sunday.
Investigators with CPD Special Victims Units are also helping in the search.
Wine is not believed to be a public threat, according to deputies.
With any information -- submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.