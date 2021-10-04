Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year will not take place due to COVID concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s largest free New Year’s Eve party, ‘Famously Hot New Year,’ will not take place this year.

The nonprofit’s board has concluded that hosting an event would not be in the best interest of the community with many concerns around COVID-19 and its variants.

“This was a tough call to make, but our region is resilient,” says Debora Lloyd, vice president of the Famously Hot New Year board of directors. “Every year, we look forward to bringing visitors from outside of the Midlands together with locals to showcase all that the City of Columbia, Richland County, and the region have to offer,” notes Lloyd. “We need to prioritize the health and safety of our community based on the information we have today. While we will not be hosting an in-person or virtual event this year, we encourage travelers to make plans to visit the Real Southern Hot Spot.”

For a decade, the organization has brought visitors, residents, and community and civic leaders from all backgrounds together for New Year’s Eve in downtown Columbia.

Famously Hot New Year has become a tradition for tens of thousands of people in the Midlands as well as visitors from cities from Greenville to New York and beyond.

