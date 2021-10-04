Clyburn endorses Tameika Isaac Devine for Mayor of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman Jim Clyburn has endorsed Tameika Isaac Devine for Mayor of Columbia.

The announcement happened Monday, just 30 days away from election day.

Devine announced her candidacy in February. If elected, she will be the first Black woman to hold the position.

Devine has also received endorsements from several local politicians including Senator Mia McCleod who is running for governor.

