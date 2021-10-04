SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Clyburn endorses Tameika Isaac Devine for Mayor of Columbia

Congressman Jim Clyburn standing next to Columbia Mayoral candidate and City Councilwoman...
Congressman Jim Clyburn standing next to Columbia Mayoral candidate and City Councilwoman At-Large Tameika Isaac Devine(Tyler Keef)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman Jim Clyburn has endorsed Tameika Isaac Devine for Mayor of Columbia.

The announcement happened Monday, just 30 days away from election day.

Devine announced her candidacy in February. If elected, she will be the first Black woman to hold the position.

Devine has also received endorsements from several local politicians including Senator Mia McCleod who is running for governor.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Columbia Water has experienced a scheduled 24-inch lock joint water main repair which could...
Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents
Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20

Latest News

John Forrest Washington Jr.
Man wanted in connection with sexual assault of 21-year-old woman
Woman identified in fatal Fairfield County collision
Effective immediately, no visitors are allowed in the Emergency department lobby.
Lexington Medical Center updates visitation policy as coronavirus cases remain high
wis
FIRST ALERT - A wet week ahead, rain and thunder expected on and off all week long