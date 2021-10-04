SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

CDC releases guidelines for holiday travel

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution for the holidays.

To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, the CDC is recommending people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.

Everyone will still be required to wear masks on public transportation.

The CDC says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually with people who live with you or outside at least six feet apart.

If you are planning to attend an in-person party, the agency says to get vaccinated as soon as possible and wear masks indoors or in public if it’s an area of substantial or high transmission.

Also, they recommended people do not attend any event if sick or experiencing symptoms.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Columbia Water has experienced a scheduled 24-inch lock joint water main repair which could...
Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents
Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20

Latest News

The FDA says it is doing "initial research" into ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19.
COVID-19 patient treated with ivermectin dies, attorney says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
LIVE: Biden discusses debt ceiling; Democrats continue to wrestle with Biden’s agenda
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis battling breast cancer
John Forrest Washington Jr.
Man wanted in connection with sexual assault of 21-year-old woman
Woman identified in fatal Fairfield County collision