SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

1 in 3 American families are facing a diaper shortage

A recent report says a third of American households are dealing with diaper shortage.
A recent report says a third of American households are dealing with diaper shortage.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some American families are having a hard time finding diapers for their newborns and toddlers.

A diaper shortage is affecting about 33% of American households according to a report done by the National Diaper Bank Network.

Researchers say the COVID-19 pandemic’s influence on the global supply chain likely played a factor in the rise of “diaper need” families.

The network defines “diaper need” as not having a sufficient amount of diapers to keep an infant properly clean and healthy.

The diaper shortage has also caused some companies to raise their prices, making it more difficult for some families financially.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Columbia Water has experienced a scheduled 24-inch lock joint water main repair which could...
Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents
Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Pentagon mandates COVID-19 vaccine for civilian workers
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics
Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders...
‘Pandora Papers’ bring renewed calls for tax haven scrutiny
The nonprofit’s board has concluded that hosting an event would not be in the best interest of...
Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year will not take place due to COVID concerns
Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Milestone for Bubba Wallace as he earns 1st NASCAR victory