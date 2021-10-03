One dead in single-vehicle Orangeburg Co. collision
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One was killed in a collision Sunday morning in Orangeburg County.
Troopers say the collision occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Lauderdale Road near S.C. 6.
The driver of the vehicle was traveling east on Lauderdale Road, went off the roadway to the left, and struck a tree.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt but was pronounced dead at the scene.
This collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.