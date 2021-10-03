One dead in single-vehicle Orangeburg Co. collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One was killed in a collision Sunday morning in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say the collision occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Lauderdale Road near S.C. 6.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling east on Lauderdale Road, went off the roadway to the left, and struck a tree.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

This collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

