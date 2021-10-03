Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Carolina motorcyclist has died in Aiken County after colliding with a deer on I-20.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the incident occurred at 2:19 p.m. today near the 31-mile marker, just two miles east of Monetta.

The rider, identified as 58-year-old David W. Graham of Kings Mountain, N.C., was traveling east on I-20 in a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle when a deer ran out from the right shoulder and struck him.

Graham then fell off the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Highway Patrol reports.

Toxicology analysis are pending as the South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the deadly crash.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

