FIRST ALERT - Plan on using the umbrella several days this week, as rain chances go up and temperatures come down.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • The great stretch of warm weather is coming to an end as unsettled weather moves in for the week.
  • Daytime highs will continue to cool down as rain chances increase this week
  • We are tracking Hurricane Sam and Victor in the Atlantic

First Alert Summary

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern and keep rain chances low for today. A cold front will move into the Midlands next week from the west. That means more showers and even some thunderstorms are in your forecast next week, starting on Monday. The unsettled weather pattern will continue into the weekend

Tropical Update

Hurricane Sam is a large and organized hurricane with winds of 105mph (5AM) the northeast movement is expected to continue, and stay away from the US.

We are also watching Victor, now a tropical depression (5AM) The system is expect to continue weakening in the coming days and becoming a remnant area of low pressure.

We are still in hurricane season, and we continue to watch the tropics, there is only one name left on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Name List, after we exhaust that list we will move on to an alternative list of names listed below

Forecast Update

Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (70%). Highs in the upper 70s/ low 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High temperatures in the upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

