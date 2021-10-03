SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1

This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Dexter Harold Kelsey.
This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Dexter Harold Kelsey.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal.

Houston police say 25-year-old Dexter Harold Kelsey confessed to the shooting Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary.

Police say he’s been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting.

Police said the principal, 36-year-old Eric Espinoza, has been released from the hospital.

No students were hurt. Kelsey remained jailed on Sunday on $5.25 million bond.

A Harris County court official said he planned to target a female staffer at the school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 15 cars were broken into early Tuesday morning at the Palisades of Blythewood...
More than 15 car break-ins in one night at Blythewood apartment complex
A 16-year-old was arrested after hitting a Lexington One School District school bus and another...
Lexington Police: 16-year-old arrested for DUI after hitting school bus, another vehicle
Man fatally shot in Sumter, no charges expected
HNN File
Aiken man identified as victim in fatal Wagner Road shooting
Anthony Shay Hawthorne
Man facing charges for shooting K9 denied bond, court says

Latest News

Troopers say the collision occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Lauderdale Road near S.C. 6.
One dead in single-vehicle Orangeburg Co. collision
A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up at...
Major oil spill off Southern California fouls beaches
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
Columbia Water has experienced a scheduled 24-inch lock joint water main repair which could...
Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents