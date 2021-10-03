SkyView
Boil water advisory for some Columbia residents

Columbia Water has experienced a scheduled 24-inch lock joint water main repair which could possibly result in bacterial contamination of the water.(WCAX)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water laboratory staff are advising customers of Two Notch Road from Roof Street to O’Neil Court to vigorously boil their water at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Columbia Water has experienced a scheduled 24-inch lock joint water main repair which could possibly result in bacterial contamination of the water.

Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

If residents have any questions pertaining to this advisory, call Lexington/Richland County Environmental Services at 896-0620.

Columbia Water staff is presently working to correct the problem.

