Awareness: Suicide Awareness Prevention

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the CDC, Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.

It was responsible for more than 47,500 deaths in 2019. That is one death every 11 minutes.

The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher. In 2019, nationwide 12 million adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.5 million planned a suicide attempt, and 1.4 million attempted suicide.

Suicide affects all ages. It is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34, the fourth leading cause among people ages 35-44, and the fifth leading cause among people ages 45-54.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts know you are not alone and help is available. Sonni Williams, a licensed therapist, and owner, and CEO of Narrative Therapy and Company explains what steps you need to take if you are battling suicidal thoughts.

To contact Sonni Williams, visit https://www.yourlifeyournarrative.com/. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Suicide does not have a face to it. It could be your closest friend who is battling suicidal thoughts but you may never know because they could walk around smiling and laughing but the most subtle comment or action of theirs could go over your head while being the biggest warning sign that something isn’t right.

Sonni Williams, a licensed therapist, and owner, and CEO of Narrative Therapy and Company explains the signs to look out for to detect if someone is suicidal and how you can step in and help.

To contact Sonni Williams, visit https://www.yourlifeyournarrative.com/. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.