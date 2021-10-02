Prisma Health, school districts urge flu shots during drive-through vaccine campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every weekend in October, Prisma is partnering with a Midlands school district to provide free flu shots on school campuses during drive-thru clinics.

Vince Ford, Senior Vice President of Community Affairs at Prisma Health says the drive-thru format makes it easier and more convenient for entire families to get their shot.

“It takes about five minutes, drive through, you don’t even have to get out of your car,” said Ford. “Chronic issues and health issues and viruses impact families because we’re close together. So, if you can come out as a family, that’s an important thing to do and we would encourage that.”

Last year at Lower Richland, more than 400 shots were given. This year, that number shrank to 240. Ford hopes more will come as the campaign continues through the end of October.

“Our goal is to provide as many flu shots as we can. Our goal is to keep people out of the hospital unnecessarily,” said Ford.

Health experts predict this year’s flu surge will be higher than in 2020.

“Schools were out, virtually educating kids,” said Ford. “Now they’re back together, community is out. I mean, we had 80,000 people at the Williams-Brice Stadium and all the other football games and community events. And we believe that’s going to cause some challenges.”

With schools returning to in-person learning this year, Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon hopes to keep students in the classroom safely.

“If we all work together, we can keep everybody safe and healthy and continue the educational process and continue doing what we do in the community,” said Witherspoon.

Ford hopes the community will get their shots this month while continuing to practice public health precautions.

“To people who got the flu vaccine and continued to mask, we got very little flu last year. So now, we know that that process works,” said Ford.

Prisma encourages all people more than 6 months old to get their flu shot.

