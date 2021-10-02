Prisma Health launches flu shot campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health has launched its annual Midlands flu vaccination campaign as part of its system-wide effort to offer protection from the virus.

Prisma Health will be offering free flu shots at various sites in Richland, Lexington, and Sumter counties.

It will be available to anyone 6 months or older.

The shots will be administered by drive-through, with the exception of the 9 Medical Park lobby location.

The drive-through locations will have limited capacity to provide vaccines outside of the vehicle for children if needed.

Flu shots at 9 Medical Park will be administered in the first-floor lobby area every Wednesday and Thursday in October from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

High-dosage flu vaccines for individuals age 65 and over will be offered at all locations except Dent Middle School.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in this latest surge, it’s more important than ever to get your flu vaccination,” said Vince Ford, senior vice president of community health services. “I know we are asking a lot by encouraging everyone eligible to be vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu, but these vaccines are life-saving and at the very least can reduce the severity of illness.”

The shots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The dates and locations for the flu shots in the Midlands can be found below:

Wednesday, Oct. 6–Thursday, Oct. 28, 3 until 6 p.m. (Every Wednesday and Thursday)

Prisma Health Richland Hospital Campus, 9 Medical Park building9 Richland Medical Park Dr., Columbia, SC 29203

Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Lower Richland High School2615 Lower Richland Blvd., Hopkins, SC 29061

Columbia International University7435 Monticello Rd., Columbia, SC 29203

Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Dent Middle School2721 Decker Blvd., Columbia, SC 29206

Sumter High School2580 McCray’s Mill Rd., Sumter, SC 29154 (Enter through gate 1)

Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Dreher High School3319 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205

Crossroads Intermediate School6949 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, SC 29212

Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

St. Andrews Middle School1231 Bluefield Dr., Columbia, SC 29210

Richland Two Institute of Innovation (R2I2)765 Fashion Dr., Columbia, SC 29229

Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

W.A. Perry Middle School (Challenger Parking Lot)2600 Barhamville Rd., Columbia, SC 29204

Webber Elementary School140 Webber School Rd., Eastover, SC 29044

Soda City Market1300-1600 Main St., Columbia, SC 29201

Those who are getting the shot are encouraged to wear a short-sleeve shirt or loose-fitting clothing that can easily roll up to assist with vaccines.

Face masks or shields will be required, along with temperature checks. Anyone with a fever will not be allowed a flu shot vaccine.

The shot also cannot be given to those who have COVID-19 or think they have COVID-19.

Consent forms are required and available at each site. Children under the age of 16 require a parent/guardian signature.

