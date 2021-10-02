My Take: Pushing for better infrastructure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is not news that public infrastructure is not a priority in South Carolina. The state’s highways, bridges, ports, and public transit need a facelift. There are also vast broadband internet gaps in rural areas throughout the state.

This is one reason why Congress needs to pass the infrastructure bill. The legislation includes more than four billion dollars in highway funding for South Carolina. Just this week Senator Lindsey Graham discussed the importance of passing this bill.

“So, I think in this next decade we’re really going to have to up our game in terms of getting ahead of what’s inevitable. Transportation is changing. I think we have rising oceans. We have to mitigate the damage from severe weather and this 1.2 trillion is just a small down payment on what I think will be a long struggle. But here is the good news, if you invest in these things now you pay dividends later” South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham said.

Congress simply saying no to all of this is shortsighted. Every delay could potentially lead to even more costly repairs not only inSouth Carolina but across the country.

Obviously, there is room for real disagreement, debate, and possibly compromise on a broader $3.5 Trillion-dollar bill that is also under consideration. But it is time for lawmakers to put partisan differences aside and act now on the Bipartisan one Trillion-dollar infrastructure package. It is representative of a huge communal investment of not only capital but also trusts.

And That’s My Take What’s Yours?

