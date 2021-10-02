More than 15 car break-ins in one night at Blythewood apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 15 cars were broken into early Tuesday morning at the Palisades of Blythewood apartment complex, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The Department reports most cars were locked and the windows were broken.

One resident, Travis, has only lived at the complex for six months. He says he and his fiancée chose the property because it’s a gated community with surveillance cameras.

Many residents say the security features haven’t been working.

“Out of three years, that gate might’ve worked four months,” said one resident. “There’s been a big break in here just about every year.”

After the break-ins, Tuesday morning, a group of residents met at the front office to ask management to fix the gate for security purposes.

“We’re like, ‘If that gate would have been working like y’all advertised it should be, then it might not have prevented all this, but it would have been a big deterrent,’” said Travis.

Travis says management promised they’d be working by Friday.

“If you’re advertising a gated community with security and it’s not working like it’s supposed to, then you need to get it fixed,” he said.

Thursday, Southwood Realty which owns the complex sent out a letter to each apartment acknowledging the car break-ins, but it did not mention any security features.

The letter reads, in part:

“The purpose of this notice is to provide you with information allowing you to make appropriate decisions regarding your safety, the safety of your guests, and the safety of your belongings. Southwood strives to keep its properties safe, however, crime can occur at any time and at any place. No one can guarantee the safety of you, your guests, and your property. It is advisable that you maintain insurance coverage for yourself, your vehicle, and your property. Please remember that your security is your responsibility and that of the local law enforcement agencies.”

Some residents say it may not be a random crime, though, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports most cars were locked.

“I think it may be someone that knows somebody that lives there and it’s opportunity. ‘Hey, these gates don’t work, we can come in and out any time we want to,’” said Travis.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a lead in this case.

