Man fatally shot in Sumter, no charges expected

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Robney Drive.

Deputies say they responded to a call about shots being fired just after 4:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a woman who was been beaten and a man who had been shot outside of the home.

The man, later identified as 31-year-old Eugene Rhinehart III, was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Tuomey where he was pronounced deceased.

The woman, later identified as 43-year-old Samantha Funchess, was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Rhinehart entered the home uninvited through an unlocked door, located Funchess, confronted her, and began punching her.

During the assault, Funchess managed to get a gun that was in the home and shot Rhinehart.

An autopsy for Rhinehart has been scheduled.

No charges are expected to be filed in connection with this case.

