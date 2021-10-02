SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lowcountry school dedicates bus to former student athlete

The bus honors Russell William McLaughlin, a 2019 graduate who drowned last May in the Wando...
The bus honors Russell William McLaughlin, a 2019 graduate who drowned last May in the Wando River.
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry school has welcomed a new bus dedicated to a former student athlete.

Bishop England High School unveiled the Russ Bus last night before its football game. The bus honors Russell William McLaughlin, a 2019 graduate who drowned last May in the Wando River.

Last year, loved ones and the Bishop England High School family came together to raise funds for a new Bishop England High School student activity bus to be named “The Russ Bus”.

Now, school officials say they are ready to officially welcome the Russ Bus home and dedicate it’s service to inspiring generations of Bishop England High School student athletes to play like Russ. They describe that as playing with unwavering leadership, self-sacrifice, and sportsmanship.

The dedication took place Friday on campus in the West Parking Lot prior to the home football game.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was arrested after hitting a Lexington One School District school bus and another...
Lexington Police: 16-year-old arrested for DUI after hitting school bus, another vehicle
A local business owner was arrested Thursday for violating a new catalytic converter law.
Local business owner arrested for violating catalytic converter law
More than 15 cars were broken into early Tuesday morning at the Palisades of Blythewood...
More than 15 car break-ins in one night at Blythewood apartment complex
SCHP: One killed in two-vehicle collision in Fairfield County
State officials have announced the conviction of a man who sold several stolen guns to...
Man convicted after selling stolen guns to undercover ATF agents