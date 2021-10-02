COLUMBIA, S.C. (The Big Spur) - The South Carolina football team is stepping outside of the conference again this week and will take on Troy with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. and broadcast coverage on the SEC Network. The Gamecocks are 2-0 this season in non-conference games and will look to extend that streak this afternoon.

The Trojans enter with a 2-2 record after coming away with a heartbreaking loss last week to Louisiana-Monroe. The Gamecocks have won every meeting with the Trojans, and look to keep that record perfect.

FINAL: Carolina 23 - Troy 14

2:20, 4Q: South Carolina forced another turnover on defense with Jaylan Foster forcing a fumble and Zacch Pickens recovering. The Gamecocks get down into the red zone, but the drive stalls. Parker White comes in to split the uprights for the third time in three chances with a 37-yard field goal attempt. Carolina 23 - Troy 14

9:43, 4Q: The defense forces a stop after the Trojans got the ball after a touchback, but Luke Doty fumbles on a third-and-8 play at his own 40. The Trojans take over. Carolina 20 - Troy 14

14:43, 4Q: Third-and-long. Jaylan Foster sack and fumble. Damani Staley recovers, he fumbles. Jahmar Brown picks it up and runs untouched towards the end zone. But he flips the ball away before crossing the goal line. The ball goes out of bounds. Touchback. Troy football. South Carolina 20 - Troy 14

0:59 3Q: South Carolina has a really tough break go against them as a second-and-8 play appeared to be an interception by Jahmar Brown and was ruled as much on the field. Brown caught the ball with two hands, tucked it away, took two steps, fell over, knee hit the ground, then the ball came out as he hit the ground. Guess you have to control it to the ground, at least as the official adjudged. Gamecocks force a punt, but Ahmarean Brown muffs it and Troy recovers at the USC 19.

4:43, 3Q: South Carolina blocks a punt as Jahmar Brown overwhelms a protector and drives him back into the kicker. The Gamecocks go backwards, though, and Parker White is called upon to make a 48 yard field goal. Carolina 20 - Troy 14

11:25, 3Q: Troy receives the opening kickoff and marches right down the field, with the help of some penalties. A soft roughing the passer by Zacch Pickens and a soft targeting call on RJ Roderick went against the Gamecocks. But Troy also converted a third-and-7 play for 22 yards. A first-and-goal run from the 1 yard line on a pitch play caps the scoring drive. Carolina 17 - Troy 14

HALFTIME:

0:28, 2Q: Troy was driving down the field but a holding call put them in a second-and-long situation trying to put some points on the board before the half. The pass from Troy’s quarterback got away from him, went straight to David Spaulding, and there was no one near by to lay a hand on him. He returns the interception 74 yards for a touchdown. Carolina 17 - Troy 7

4:12, 2Q: South Carolina finally puts together a touchdown drive. It took a fourth down conversion, but Luke Doty gets the Gamecocks on the board. He finds EJ Jenkins on a crossing route and he caps a 10-play, 77-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown reception. Doty’s legs were beneficial on that drive getting out of the pocket. Carolina 10 - Troy 7

: Very first play of the second quarter is a run that was cut back. Damani Staley lost his gap, created a big hole and 35 yards later, the Trojans are on top. Despite a 30-yard completion to Kevin Harris on the drive, the Gamecocks find themselves in third-and-26 after a holding and false start penalty, both on Jakai Moore. Carolina has to punt, and Kroeger puts it inside the 10. Troy 7 - Carolina 3

END 1Q: Dakereon Joyner drops a fourth down pass that likely would have gone for a touchdown, turning the ball over to Troy at their own 33 yard line. Gamecocks bring pressure on third-and-10, and give up a big pass play for a first down. Trojans driving, but face third-and-8 from the South Carolina 35. Carolina 3 - Troy 0

3:46, 1Q: The defense forces a three-and-out, and Ahmarean Brown just missed breaking a big return. A second-and-20-something situation turned into a first down after a long pass play to Jaheim Bell picked up a first down. The Gamecocks face third-and-5 and just before the play clock expired, Shane Beamer calls timeout. We’ll wait to see what happen here. Carolina 3 - Troy 0

8:52, 1Q: Troy won the toss and deferred, giving the Gamecocks the ball at the 25 yard line after a touchback. It looked like a dead drive early after a hands to the face call on Eric Douglas and a couple of incompletions, but Doty found Jalen Brooks for 12 yards on a third-and-12 play, and the Gamecocks proceeded to drive down the field, primarily through the air. Five different players had a reception, but the drive stalls in a goal-to-go situation, bringing on Parker White for a 23-yard field goal. Carolina 3 - Troy 0

Copyright 2021 The Big Spur. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.