Death investigation underway in Spartanburg County, coroner says

Death investigation
Death investigation
By Jennifer Ready
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating the death of a man in Spartanburg, according to coroner Rusty Clevenger.

The coroner identified the victim as Leonard Lee Lyles III. The coroner said Lyles was transported from Oliver Street for treatment in late August and died at the hospital Friday night.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the coroner.

