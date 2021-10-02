Death investigation underway in Spartanburg County, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating the death of a man in Spartanburg, according to coroner Rusty Clevenger.

The coroner identified the victim as Leonard Lee Lyles III. The coroner said Lyles was transported from Oliver Street for treatment in late August and died at the hospital Friday night.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the coroner.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.