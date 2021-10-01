SkyView
Toddler taken from Clayton, NC, home is subject of Amber Alert, police say

The Clayton Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Dior Singleton.
The Clayton Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Dior Singleton.(Clayton Police Department)
By News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLAYTON, N.C. (WYFF) - North Carolina police are issued an Amber Alert Friday for a missing toddler, and the person who took him may be headed to Georgia, police said.

The Clayton Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Dior Singleton. The boy is described as about 3 feet tall, weighing 35 pounds. He has short hair, and brown eyes.

His alleged abductor is Camille Nechelle Singleton, 31.

Singleton is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and possible face acne. The child was taken from a home on Crawford Parkway, in Clayton.

Police said Singleton is possibly headed for Arkansas, Virginia, or Macon, Georgia, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton Police Department at 919-553-0158, or call 911 or *HP.

