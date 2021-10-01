SkyView
Suspects sought in Orangeburg County Public Works break-in

Orangeburg deputies are searching for two suspects in connection to a break-in at a public works facility.
Orangeburg deputies are searching for two suspects in connection to a break-in at a public works facility.(OCSO)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County deputies are searching for two suspects in a break-in at the Orangeburg County Public Works facility.

Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to the facility on Neeses Camp Road near Nesses Highway early on September 15, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Employees had arrived to work that morning and found a tractor windshield had been damaged after a brick was thrown at it. Fire extinguishers were used to spray the inside of the building while suspects knocked down the surveillance cameras.

Before the cameras were completely destroyed, one of the suspects can be seen wearing a TikTok hoodie, according to Ravenell.

“These individuals apparently weren’t there to take anything, but rather were there to just ransack the property,” Ravenell said.

If you have any information, call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

