Sumter School District to require face masks in schools, on buses

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter School District has announced that students, employees, and visitors will be required to wear face masks in school buildings. Face masks will also be required on school buses.

This is set to begin on Monday, October 4.

The decision comes following a federal judge’s ruling against the state’s budget temporary law that prevents schools from enforcing mask mandates.

RELATED STORY | Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools

The district says they will be implementing the following strategies to help decrease the transmission of COVID-19:

Wearing a face mask inside of school facilities and on school buses.

Ensuring physical distancing to the greatest extent possible.

Practicing hand washing and respiratory etiquette.

Cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities.

Conducting contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine.

Obtaining a vaccination for those who are 12 years of age and older.

Staying at home when exhibiting symptoms and/or testing positive.

Further information regarding the mask mandate can be found below.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.