SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter School District to require face masks in schools, on buses

(Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter School District has announced that students, employees, and visitors will be required to wear face masks in school buildings. Face masks will also be required on school buses.

This is set to begin on Monday, October 4.

The decision comes following a federal judge’s ruling against the state’s budget temporary law that prevents schools from enforcing mask mandates.

RELATED STORY | Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools

The district says they will be implementing the following strategies to help decrease the transmission of COVID-19:

  • Wearing a face mask inside of school facilities and on school buses.
  • Ensuring physical distancing to the greatest extent possible.
  • Practicing hand washing and respiratory etiquette.
  • Cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities.
  • Conducting contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine.
  • Obtaining a vaccination for those who are 12 years of age and older.
  • Staying at home when exhibiting symptoms and/or testing positive.

Further information regarding the mask mandate can be found below.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A local business owner was arrested Thursday for violating a new catalytic converter law.
Local business owner arrested for violating catalytic converter law
Tuesday’s Federal ruling still stands meaning schools still have the right to choose if they...
SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional
Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering,...
Sumter woman arrested for removing water company lock, stopping bill
Jayshaun Thomas
Second arrest made in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road
State officials have announced the conviction of a man who sold several stolen guns to...
Man convicted after selling stolen guns to undercover ATF agents

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
Amidst high school classes, college applications and well, just being a kid, 17-year-old...
Irmo Eagle Scout uses service project to help fight cancer in Mexico
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,766 new COVID-19 cases, 98 new deaths, Friday
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. has recorded more than 1.4 million positive COVID-19 cases since March 3, 2020