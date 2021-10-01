SkyView
SCHP: One killed in two-vehicle collision in Fairfield County

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Fairfield County.

The collision occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on I-77 near mile marker 42.

Officals say a 2016 Acura MDX was traveling south on I-77 when it went left of center, ran off the road, crossed the median, and struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

The driver of the Acura was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.

Darla Moore School of Business, Dominion Energy offering pipeline program for Midlands students
