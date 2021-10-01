Irmo Eagle Scout uses service project to help fight cancer in Mexico

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Amidst high school classes, college applications and well, just being a kid, 17-year-old Christian Norris is finding time to fight cancer, south of the border.

Norris is a senior at Northside Christian Academy and a Boy Scout, part of troop 312 in Irmo.

When it came time to pursue an Eagle Scout service project, Norris says he wanted to do something impactful.

When he found out his mother’s hometown of Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico had the largest concentration of cancer in all of Latin America, Norris knew he needed to find a way to help.

Through fundraising and donations, Norris worked with a metal shop in Mexico to construct large, heart-shaped bins to recycle plastic bottle caps.

Norris then partnered with Casa Feliz, an organization that provides treatment, meals, housing and more to families with children battling cancer to help with the recycling process.

Now, when people recycle bottle caps in the heart-shaped bins, the money received from recycling is given to Casa Feliz to continue their mission of helping families and children battling cancer.

Norris originally planned to create five bins, but the project has received overwhelming support and recognition that he’s already been able to produce 20 bins for the Torreon community.

While in Mexico, Norris was able to partner with local boy scout troops who helped Norris collect caps from their communities and in return, the scouts earned service hours.

Norris says that every six days the 20 heart-shaped bins can produce enough recyclable plastic to pay for cancer treatment, lodging and meals for 16-17 kids.

With the success of his project in Mexico, Norris’ father says they are now in talks with the Consul General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Latin American Association to potentially form a non-profit partnership to bring the concept to the United States.

While Norris hopes to fill the hearts in Mexico as often as possible, he is not accepting bottle cap donations in the U.S.

If you would like to support Norris’ project and Casa Feliz, visit the GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.