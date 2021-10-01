SkyView
How to make the perfect Roasted Pumpkin Soup

By Sam Bleiweis
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially Fall, which means it’s time to break out the pumpkins!

If pumpkin spice lattes aren’t really your jam, we have something that might satisfy a savory dinner craving instead.

Rosewood Market owner Bryan Tayara stopped by WIS at 4 PM to show us how to make a delicious roasted pumpkin soup. Enjoy!

Roasted Pumpkin Soup: serves 4-6

  • 1- 3lb Pumpkin
  • 32 oz stock (chicken or veggie)
  • 12oz Coconut Cream
  • 1 onion, sliced thin
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoon Olive Oil
  • Cinnamon
  • Salt and Pepper

Preheat oven to 350. Cut pumpkin in half, scoop out seeds and pull, and coat with Olive oil. Lay pumpkin cut side down on an oiled sheet pan and roast for 50- 60 minutes until skin blisters and flesh softens.

In a soup pot, heat olive oil and sauté onions slowly until caramelized. Add garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes, then toss in roasted pumpkin flesh and cook for another 2-3 minutes to incorporate flavors.

Stir in stock and coconut cream, let simmer for a 4 minutes and then blend well until totally smooth. Add salt, cinnamon, and black pepper to taste and serve!

