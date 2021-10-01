SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Furry Friend Friday: Carrie

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carrie is 8 months old and needs a forever family to call her own!

Pawmetto Lifeline thinks perhaps she is a beagle mix but your guess is as good as ours! She is around 22 pounds right now and won’t get much bigger.

The staff at Pawmetto Lifeline believes that Carrie is either partially or fully deaf. She needs a home with structure and, if possible, someone with deaf dog experience or who is willing to train a deaf dog. The only real difference in training a deaf dog versus a hearing dog is you use hand signals instead of verbal commands.

Her deafness does not seem to bother her or stop her from having fun. She is a smart, spunky pup with a fun personality! She enjoys playing with other dogs in our playgroups here at Pawmetto Lifeline and she loves tennis balls! We can’t get enough of her adorable speckled ears.

You will notice her left eye has a common eye condition called canine ectropion, more often referred to as “Cherry Eye.” The gland of the third eyelid swells and becomes visible. Without removal, it can cause infections and dry eye which can be severe enough to cause a lot of pain and even blindness. She is scheduled to have this surgically removed at the time of her spay. Once removed, her eye should be comfortable and normal in appearance after about a week.

Let’s find this darling girl a home!

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Tuesday’s Federal ruling still stands meaning schools still have the right to choose if they...
SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional
A local business owner was arrested Thursday for violating a new catalytic converter law.
Local business owner arrested for violating catalytic converter law
Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering,...
Sumter woman arrested for removing water company lock, stopping bill
Jayshaun Thomas
Second arrest made in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road
State officials have announced the conviction of a man who sold several stolen guns to...
Man convicted after selling stolen guns to undercover ATF agents

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Carrie
Furry Friend Friday: Carrie
Lori Lapin
Local fitness instructor gives tips on how to strengthen your back
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Adopt-a-Waterway at Lake Murray
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Adopt-a-Waterway at Lake Murray
To be part of the anti-litter endeavor, get details from Keep the Midlands Beautiful at...
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Adopt-a-Waterway at Lake Murray