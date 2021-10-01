Furry Friend Friday: Carrie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carrie is 8 months old and needs a forever family to call her own!

Pawmetto Lifeline thinks perhaps she is a beagle mix but your guess is as good as ours! She is around 22 pounds right now and won’t get much bigger.

The staff at Pawmetto Lifeline believes that Carrie is either partially or fully deaf. She needs a home with structure and, if possible, someone with deaf dog experience or who is willing to train a deaf dog. The only real difference in training a deaf dog versus a hearing dog is you use hand signals instead of verbal commands.

Her deafness does not seem to bother her or stop her from having fun. She is a smart, spunky pup with a fun personality! She enjoys playing with other dogs in our playgroups here at Pawmetto Lifeline and she loves tennis balls! We can’t get enough of her adorable speckled ears.

You will notice her left eye has a common eye condition called canine ectropion, more often referred to as “Cherry Eye.” The gland of the third eyelid swells and becomes visible. Without removal, it can cause infections and dry eye which can be severe enough to cause a lot of pain and even blindness. She is scheduled to have this surgically removed at the time of her spay. Once removed, her eye should be comfortable and normal in appearance after about a week.

Let’s find this darling girl a home!

