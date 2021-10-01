First Alert Forecast: Warm weather this weekend; tracking storms next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warm weather for your weekend. Then, next week, changes arrive.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Most areas will be dry. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

· More warm weather is on tap for your weekend. Then, next week, we’ll see showers and storms and cooler temperatures.

· We’ll see partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday. Most of the weekend will be dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

· Showers and storms move into the Midlands next week with a cold front, especially from Monday through Thursday. Highs will sink into the upper 70s by Tuesday & Wednesday.

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, expect partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Most areas will be dry. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

Get ready for more warm weather in the Midlands for your weekend, along with some healthier rain chances next week.

This weekend, we’re expecting decent weather in the area.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds each day. Most of your weekend is looking dry, but a late shower or storm is possible Sunday night. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

A cold front will move into the Midlands next week from the west. That means more showers and even some thunderstorms are in your forecast next week, starting on Monday.

In fact, rain chances are around 40-50% Monday through Thursday for now as the front lingers over our area.

Highs will drop into the upper 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Hurricane Sam spinning in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda. It will not make landfall over Bermuda as the eye of the storm passes east of that area. Sam will continue to create a swell in the ocean, creating a high threat of rip currents along the South Carolina coast this weekend.

Also, we’re tracking Tropical Storm Victor in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is forecast to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic.

If you’re keeping track, the last name on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List is Wanda. Once we move past Wanda, we’ll begin using a supplemental list of names. We will no longer use the Greek alphabet. The first few names on the supplemental list are Adria, Braylen, Caridad and Deshawn.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Mild. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.

