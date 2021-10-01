SkyView
CPD: Arson suspect in vacant home fire arrested
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department says the suspect in a vacant home fire has been arrested, deputies say.

Michael McClellan, 57, was arrested Friday afternoon on Lester Drive, according to CPD. He is charged with arson and burglary in connection to a fire at a vacant home on Beaumont Avenue.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Flames damaged the entire structure before the Columbia Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames.

McClellan was interviewed and will be booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

