CPD: Arson suspect in vacant home fire arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department says the suspect in a vacant home fire has been arrested, deputies say.

#Update Arson & burglary suspect Michael McClellan is in custody-charged with setting a Beaumont Ave. home on fire on 9/29/21. McClellan was located today on Lester Drive. He's been interviewed by #ColumbiaPDSC investigators & will be transported to the ASG Detention Center soon. pic.twitter.com/68OQiuJYGL — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 1, 2021

Michael McClellan, 57, was arrested Friday afternoon on Lester Drive, according to CPD. He is charged with arson and burglary in connection to a fire at a vacant home on Beaumont Avenue.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Flames damaged the entire structure before the Columbia Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames.

McClellan was interviewed and will be booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.