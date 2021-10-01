CPD: Arson suspect in vacant home fire arrested
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department says the suspect in a vacant home fire has been arrested, deputies say.
Michael McClellan, 57, was arrested Friday afternoon on Lester Drive, according to CPD. He is charged with arson and burglary in connection to a fire at a vacant home on Beaumont Avenue.
The fire happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Flames damaged the entire structure before the Columbia Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames.
McClellan was interviewed and will be booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.