17-year-old reported missing in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Ny’Kia Mahoney was last seen on September 27 in the Ivey Hall Subdivision area on Lewis Road, officials say.

Investigators believe she may still be in the Sumter area with some friends.

Anyone with information about Ny’Kia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000. Anyone aiding in helping Ny’Kia hide could be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

