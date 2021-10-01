SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

17-year-old reported missing in Sumter County

Ny'Kia Mahoney
Ny'Kia Mahoney(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Ny’Kia Mahoney was last seen on September 27 in the Ivey Hall Subdivision area on Lewis Road, officials say.

Investigators believe she may still be in the Sumter area with some friends.

Anyone with information about Ny’Kia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000. Anyone aiding in helping Ny’Kia hide could be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Tuesday’s Federal ruling still stands meaning schools still have the right to choose if they...
SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional
A local business owner was arrested Thursday for violating a new catalytic converter law.
Local business owner arrested for violating catalytic converter law
Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering,...
Sumter woman arrested for removing water company lock, stopping bill
Jayshaun Thomas
Second arrest made in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road
State officials have announced the conviction of a man who sold several stolen guns to...
Man convicted after selling stolen guns to undercover ATF agents

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
Ethan Govan, a 7-year-old who attended Stoney Point Elementary School, has died after...
‘Sad and shocked.’ CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
SCHP: One killed in two-vehicle collision in Fairfield County
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Above normal temps continue through the weekend