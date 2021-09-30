SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

United says some workers facing termination got vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines says only about 300 employees face dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, about half the number that the airline reported earlier this week.

United said Thursday that many employees facing termination uploaded their vaccination cards and won’t get fired.

That cuts the number of airline workers facing termination from 593 to 320.

United announced the vaccine requirement in August.

The airline says about 99% of its workers either got vaccinated or applied for a medical or religious exemption.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire started on the roof of the school.
Fire extinguished on roof of Richland Northeast High School
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
Sierra Stevens was last seen on September 5 leaving a home on Stanford Street on foot.
Deputies search for missing teen in Richland County
Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering,...
Sumter woman arrested for removing water company lock, stopping bill

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
A local business owner was arrested Thursday for violating a new catalytic converter law.
Local business owner arrested for violating catalytic converter law
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody